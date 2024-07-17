Asbury University pres. praying campus revival mere tremor ahead of global...
Kevin Brown, president of Asbury University, says his prayer is that in five to 10 years, Christians will look back on the Asbury revival as a tremor that preceded a global Christian awakening. #KevinBrown #AsburyUniversity #revival #WEA #evangelism
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla describes his ‘wrestling with God,’ says he...
Boston Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla discussed how he always wanted to become a deacon and has been "wrestling with God" to ensure that his desire to keep "winning" on the basketball court does not make him ungrateful for what he has accomplished. #NBA #BostonCeltics #CatholicChurch #Godsplaining #Mazzulla
Documentarian filming outside Planned Parenthood says police handcuffed him, seized his...
An independent filmmaker says that he was filming a documentary outside of a Planned Parenthood in California when police handcuffed him, confiscated his equipment and forced him to sit in the back of a cop car for almost an hour — an incident his attorney argued violated his rights. #FirstAmendment #PlannedParenthood #abortion #prolife #documentary #freespeech